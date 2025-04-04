Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Essential Utilities by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $604.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.77 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3255 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.91%.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

