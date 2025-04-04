Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $307.16.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESS shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $323.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESS

Insider Buying and Selling at Essex Property Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Mary Kasaris sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.80, for a total value of $842,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,904. This trade represents a 61.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 7,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,298,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,077,170. The trade was a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,345 shares of company stock valued at $6,682,539. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 216.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 19.2% during the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,783,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

ESS stock opened at $294.31 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $230.90 and a one year high of $317.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.62.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $2.52. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 89.08%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Free Report

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.