Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) versus Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) Critical Contrast

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) and Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Envoy Medical and Establishment Labs”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envoy Medical $225,000.00 124.17 -$29.91 million ($1.41) -0.98 Establishment Labs $166.03 million 5.88 -$78.50 million ($2.98) -11.36

Envoy Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Establishment Labs. Establishment Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envoy Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Envoy Medical has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Establishment Labs has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Envoy Medical and Establishment Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Establishment Labs 0 1 4 0 2.80

Envoy Medical presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 552.17%. Establishment Labs has a consensus target price of $57.40, suggesting a potential upside of 69.52%. Given Envoy Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than Establishment Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Envoy Medical and Establishment Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envoy Medical -7,607.55% N/A -262.28% Establishment Labs -46.13% -184.55% -24.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of Envoy Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Establishment Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 60.5% of Envoy Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Establishment Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Envoy Medical beats Establishment Labs on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envoy Medical

(Get Free Report)

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

About Establishment Labs

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics through distributors and direct sales force in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

