Financial Contrast: ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) vs. Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) and ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Curis and ImmunityBio”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis $10.26 million 1.10 -$47.41 million ($7.81) -0.17 ImmunityBio $14.75 million 171.90 -$583.20 million ($0.63) -4.71

Curis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ImmunityBio. ImmunityBio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

30.0% of Curis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of ImmunityBio shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Curis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 83.4% of ImmunityBio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Curis and ImmunityBio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis 0 0 3 0 3.00 ImmunityBio 0 1 3 1 3.00

Curis presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,478.95%. ImmunityBio has a consensus target price of $12.19, indicating a potential upside of 310.35%. Given Curis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Curis is more favorable than ImmunityBio.

Risk & Volatility

Curis has a beta of 3.49, suggesting that its stock price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunityBio has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Curis and ImmunityBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis -443.35% -923.37% -78.35% ImmunityBio -8,016.83% N/A -110.02%

Summary

Curis beats ImmunityBio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curis

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes. The company’s pipeline also includes Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CA-170, an oral, small molecule antagonist designated as CA-170 that selectively targets PD-L1 and VISTA; and CA-327, an oral, small molecule, TIM3/PD-L1, which is a molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and TIM3. It has collaboration agreement with Genentech Inc., or Genentech and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, or Roche, for the commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway antagonist for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma, or BCC; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and also licensed four programs under the Aurigene collaboration, including emavusertib. Curis, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies. The company's platforms have generated therapeutic agents that are currently being or planned to be studied in clinical trials across various indications in liquid and solid tumors, including bladder, lung and colorectal cancers, and glioblastoma multiforme. Its lead biologic product candidate is Anktiva, an FDA-approved immunotherapy in combination with bacillus calmette-guérin (BCG) for the treatment of adult patients with BCG unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer with carcinoma in situ, with or without papillary tumors. The company has collaboration agreements with National Cancer Institute. It also has license agreements with 3M Innovative Properties Company; Access to Advanced Health Institute; LadRx Corporation; Sanford Health; Shenzhen Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd.; Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.; and GlobeImmune, Inc. The company is based in San Diego, California.

