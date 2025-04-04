Financial Contrast: Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) vs. LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) and LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. LXP Industrial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 5,400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LXP Industrial Trust pays out 415.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LXP Industrial Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LXP Industrial Trust has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and LXP Industrial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust 0.48% 0.12% 0.06% LXP Industrial Trust 12.40% 2.15% 1.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and LXP Industrial Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust $841.84 million 5.65 $4.07 million $0.02 1,081.75 LXP Industrial Trust $358.46 million 6.88 $44.53 million $0.13 64.12

LXP Industrial Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust. LXP Industrial Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kite Realty Group Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and LXP Industrial Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 0 5 2 1 2.50 LXP Industrial Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus price target of $27.88, suggesting a potential upside of 28.84%. LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 35.97%. Given LXP Industrial Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LXP Industrial Trust is more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Summary

LXP Industrial Trust beats Kite Realty Group Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets makes the KRG portfolio an ideal mix for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has nearly 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned interests in 180 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 28.1 million square feet of gross leasable space.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

