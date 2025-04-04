First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,174,469 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 91,304 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.32% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $85,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,892,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,781,000 after buying an additional 72,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,154,000 after acquiring an additional 39,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,333,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,304,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,076,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 849,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 126,996 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider James R. Shank sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $189,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,141 shares in the company, valued at $277,633.72. This represents a 40.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FFBC shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

View Our Latest Report on FFBC

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.