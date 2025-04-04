First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Scotiabank

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AG. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of AG opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $8.44.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $172.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 155,262 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 56,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

