Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Short Interest Up 21.8% in March

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 2,430,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $9.29 on Friday. Flywire has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Flywire had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Flywire will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

In related news, Director Gretchen Howard purchased 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $97,245.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,623.80. This represents a 40.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $55,671.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 247,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,414.88. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Flywire by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 12.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLYW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens lowered Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

