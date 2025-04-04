Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCPT. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 539.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 687,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,145,000 after acquiring an additional 579,849 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $12,845,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,874,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,146,000 after purchasing an additional 240,230 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 212.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 173,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,774,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,996,000 after buying an additional 102,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on FCPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FCPT opened at $28.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.93. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.71%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.