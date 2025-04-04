FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $178.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $225.00. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

FCN opened at $161.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.14. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $157.52 and a twelve month high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $894.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.70 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 9,995.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 518,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,137,000 after buying an additional 513,549 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,737,000 after acquiring an additional 472,245 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,804,000 after acquiring an additional 407,631 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,065,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,060,000 after acquiring an additional 149,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

