FY2025 Earnings Estimate for CVE:AEP Issued By Raymond James

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Atlas Engineered Products in a report released on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Raymond James has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlas Engineered Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Atlas Engineered Products Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at C$0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The firm has a market cap of C$69.91 million, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.17. Atlas Engineered Products has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$1.70.

About Atlas Engineered Products

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

