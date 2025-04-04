FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Dollarama Issued By Desjardins

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollarama in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.07. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dollarama from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$140.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. National Bankshares upgraded Dollarama from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$156.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Dollarama to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$147.77.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of DOL opened at C$159.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$146.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$143.32. The company has a market cap of C$44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.43. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$103.98 and a 1 year high of C$174.22.

Dollarama Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.1058 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 18th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Insider Activity at Dollarama

In other news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total transaction of C$1,256,386.50. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

Featured Stories

