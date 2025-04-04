FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Waters Issued By KeyCorp

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waters in a report released on Monday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $12.76 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $12.86 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WAT. StockNews.com cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Baird R W upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $396.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.31.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $344.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.18. Waters has a 12 month low of $279.24 and a 12 month high of $423.56.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Waters by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.