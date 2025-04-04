FY2025 EPS Estimates for AxoGen Increased by Leerink Partnrs

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of AxoGen in a research note issued on Monday, March 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for AxoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AxoGen’s FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AxoGen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on AxoGen in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $755.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,937.98. This trade represents a 4.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 15,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $264,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,835. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter valued at $165,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

