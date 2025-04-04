FY2025 EPS Estimates for BCAX Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Bicara Therapeutics alerts:

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.81) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.50). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.01 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bicara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.59) per share.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08).

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BCAX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 target price on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Bicara Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of BCAX opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. Bicara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $28.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69.

Institutional Trading of Bicara Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $177,169,000. Red Tree Management LLC acquired a new position in Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,230,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $57,913,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,175,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,000,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,851,000 after buying an additional 343,059 shares during the period.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

