FY2025 EPS Estimates for Cabaletta Bio Boosted by Analyst

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Cabaletta Bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.19). The consensus estimate for Cabaletta Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.34) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CABA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Cabaletta Bio Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of CABA stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $60.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,074,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 400,282 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,634,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 597,828 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,265,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 598,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 16,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 831,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 550,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.