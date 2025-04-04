FY2029 Earnings Forecast for BioAtla Issued By HC Wainwright

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCABFree Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for BioAtla in a research note issued on Monday, March 31st. HC Wainwright analyst A. He expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioAtla’s current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCABGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08.

NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. BioAtla has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth about $2,720,000. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at $2,384,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

