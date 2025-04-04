G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s Why

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$12.29 and last traded at C$12.64. 24,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 87,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.76.

G Mining Ventures Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.00.

About G Mining Ventures

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Tocantinzinho gold project that includes two mining concessions covering an area of 12,889 hectares, 23 exploration licenses covering an area of 76,116 hectares, and two applications for exploration licenses covering an area of 9,395 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil.

