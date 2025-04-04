Geneva Partners LLC Sells 117 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Geneva Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,396 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.2% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $2,645,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 263,534 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $113,399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 76,296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.86.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $373.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $367.24 and a one year high of $468.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.