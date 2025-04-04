Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPC. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $118.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.69. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $112.74 and a twelve month high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.68%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

