Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

XYLD stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.69.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

