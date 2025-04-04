Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.56.

Get Globant alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globant from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Globant from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globant

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globant Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $105.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.04. Globant has a 1-year low of $104.82 and a 1-year high of $238.32. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $642.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.42 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.