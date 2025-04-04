Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Graham were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Graham alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GHM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 653,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,083,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 352,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Graham by 22.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 29,277 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $27.70 on Friday. Graham Co. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $302.01 million, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Graham had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Graham

Graham Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.