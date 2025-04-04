Greenspring Advisors LLC Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,964 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.5% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 23,906 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,493 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 72,949 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,455,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Microsoft from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $373.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $400.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $367.24 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

