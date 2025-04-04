GreenX Metals (LON:GRX) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

GreenX Metals Limited (LON:GRX – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 42.50 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.56). 20,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 18,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.55).

Get GreenX Metals alerts:

GreenX Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 37.84. The company has a market capitalization of £246.04 million, a P/E ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 1.03.

GreenX Metals (LON:GRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX (0.75) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. GreenX Metals had a negative net margin of 989.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%.

GreenX Metals Company Profile

GreenX Metals Limited engages in the exploration for and evaluation of arctic rift copper project in Greenland. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is based in Perth, Australia. GreenX Metals Limited operates as a subsidiary of BNP Paribas Nominees PTY Ltd Acf Clearstream.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GreenX Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenX Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.