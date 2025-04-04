HC Wainwright Estimates Cabaletta Bio FY2029 Earnings

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for Cabaletta Bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.00) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cabaletta Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.34) per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Cabaletta Bio has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 111.6% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 401,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 212,025 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,150,000. BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 12.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 124,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 48.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares during the period.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

