HC Wainwright Has Bullish Outlook for IPA FY2025 Earnings

Get ImmunoPrecise Antibodies alerts:

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a report released on Monday, March 31st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 73.74% and a negative net margin of 114.50%.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Down 10.3 %

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,558,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,451 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 5.41% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.