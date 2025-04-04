HC Wainwright Weighs in on CalciMedica Q4 Earnings

Get CalciMedica alerts:

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of CalciMedica in a report released on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CalciMedica’s current full-year earnings is ($2.21) per share.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14.

CALC stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.22. CalciMedica has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CalciMedica during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalciMedica in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CalciMedica by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in CalciMedica by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in CalciMedica by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter.

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

