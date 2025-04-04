Head to Head Analysis: Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) versus UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) and Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares UMH Properties and Modiv Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties 11.81% 6.06% 1.92% Modiv Industrial 6.72% 1.42% 0.61%

Risk and Volatility

UMH Properties has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modiv Industrial has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50 Modiv Industrial 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for UMH Properties and Modiv Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.

UMH Properties currently has a consensus price target of $21.17, indicating a potential upside of 12.62%. Modiv Industrial has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.14%. Given Modiv Industrial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Modiv Industrial is more favorable than UMH Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.4% of UMH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Modiv Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of UMH Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Modiv Industrial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UMH Properties and Modiv Industrial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties $240.55 million 6.44 $8.01 million $0.03 626.50 Modiv Industrial $46.76 million 3.39 -$6.61 million $0.25 63.64

UMH Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Modiv Industrial. Modiv Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

UMH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Modiv Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. UMH Properties pays out 2,866.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Modiv Industrial pays out 468.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Modiv Industrial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

UMH Properties beats Modiv Industrial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMH Properties

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate

About Modiv Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Modiv Industrial, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

