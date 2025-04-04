Head to Head Contrast: Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) vs. Novonesis A/S (OTC:NVZMY)

Novonesis A/S (OTC:NVZMY – Get Free Report) and Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Get Novonesis A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Novonesis A/S and Immatics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novonesis A/S 1 0 0 0 1.00 Immatics 0 0 4 1 3.20

Immatics has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 334.03%. Given Immatics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Immatics is more favorable than Novonesis A/S.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novonesis A/S $2.60 billion 11.03 $439.08 million $1.58 38.71 Immatics $155.84 million 2.94 -$104.98 million $0.14 27.43

This table compares Novonesis A/S and Immatics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Novonesis A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Immatics. Immatics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novonesis A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Novonesis A/S has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immatics has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Novonesis A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Immatics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Immatics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Novonesis A/S and Immatics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novonesis A/S N/A N/A N/A Immatics -47.94% -15.90% -9.38%

Summary

Novonesis A/S beats Immatics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novonesis A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novonesis A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services. In addition, the company provides dishwashing, softener, microbial and medical cleaning services. Further, it provides corn, cotton, forages, peanuts, pulses, soybeans, wheat, small grains, bioyield, and biocontrol solutions; warm water species, recirculating aquaculture system; animal health and nutrition solutions; fiber modification, bleach boosting, deposit control, and starch modification solutions. Additionally, the company provides carbon capture, leather and textiles solutions; enzyme solutions, including corn and wheat separation, liquefaction, saccharification, filtration, isomerization, maltose, and specialties solutions; warm water species and recirculating aquaculture system solutions; human health solutions, comprising brain, oral, protective and immune, and gastrointestinal health solutions; ethanol, biodiesel, renewable diesel, education, wastewater, and sewage sludge, and renewable diesel solutions; agriculture and industry, biogas food waste, food waste, biocatalysis, cell culture, diagnostics, enzyme, and biogas solutions. Furthermore, it provides lipases, proteases, oxidoreductases, and carbohydrases. Novonesis A/S was founded in 1925 and is based in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

About Immatics

(Get Free Report)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its products pipeline includes IMA203 that targets solid tumors, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial; IMA203CD8, a cell therapy product that is in Phase 1b clinical trial; IMA204 that targets tumor stroma, which is in preclinical stage; and IMA30x, an allogenic cellular therapy product candidate, which is in preclinical stage. The company also develops TCR Bispecifics products, including IMA401 and IMA402, which is in Phase 1a clinical trial. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Corporation to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; and Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Novonesis A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonesis A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.