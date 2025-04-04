Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,084 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HTLF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $70.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

