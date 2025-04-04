Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) & Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Critical Comparison

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) and Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Cutera shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Cutera shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 89.2% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cutera and Heyu Biological Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cutera $155.21 million 0.01 -$162.83 million ($6.58) -0.01 Heyu Biological Technology $80,000.00 217.46 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Heyu Biological Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cutera.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cutera and Heyu Biological Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cutera 0 1 1 0 2.50 Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cutera presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 7,592.31%. Given Cutera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cutera is more favorable than Heyu Biological Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Cutera and Heyu Biological Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cutera -84.86% N/A -45.07% Heyu Biological Technology -453.55% -6.43% -4.43%

Risk and Volatility

Cutera has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of -17.74, suggesting that its share price is 1,874% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cutera beats Heyu Biological Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc. provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for skin revitalization; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device designs to strengthen, firm and tone the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs; and excel V/V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform. It also offers truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency system designed for circumferential reduction, lipolysis, and deep tissue heating and treat all skin types; Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling device that delivers heat into the deeper layers of the skin using controlled RF energy; and Enlighten SR/III, a laser platform with a dual wavelength for multi-colored tattoo removal, and the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars. In addition, the company provides Excel HR, a hair removal solution for all skin types; xeo, a multi-application platform for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin revitalization by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity; and Secret DUO, two dual non-ablative fractional technologies that can be used individually or in combination to target a variety of aesthetic concerns and skin conditions on all skin types with little to no downtime. Further, it offers its products through direct sales and services, and network of distributors and direct international sales. Cutera, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

About Heyu Biological Technology

Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.

