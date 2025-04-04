HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,727 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $1,153,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in ADT by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,008 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ADT by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,495 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ADT by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,259,189 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $36,341,000 after acquiring an additional 609,842 shares during the period. Finally, A&I Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.58. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $8.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. ADT’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

