Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,109.84 ($14.54) and traded as high as GBX 1,202 ($15.75). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 1,188 ($15.57), with a volume of 582,405 shares trading hands.

Hiscox Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,121.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,109.84. The company has a market cap of £5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Hiscox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

