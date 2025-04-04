HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIVE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,562,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after buying an additional 692,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 91,056 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 411,071 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,058,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $854,000. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on HIVE Digital Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

NASDAQ HIVE opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a market cap of $243.59 million, a PE ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $5.54.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. On average, analysts predict that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

