Hydrogen Stocks To Consider – April 2nd

Exxon Mobil, Linde, Shell, BP, Energy Transfer, Air Products and Chemicals, and Cummins are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to equity shares in companies that are involved in various aspects of the hydrogen energy sector, including its production, storage, distribution, and utilization. These investments are typically associated with firms that are pioneering clean energy solutions and technologies aimed at reducing reliance on fossil fuels and promoting sustainable energy alternatives. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,536,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,681,395. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $513.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $467.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Linde has a 1-year low of $410.69 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.12.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $72.58. 1,901,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,266. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.50. Shell has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $219.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,923,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,468,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.66 billion, a PE ratio of 422.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37. BP has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

ET stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,596,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,535,527. The company has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $21.45.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

NYSE:APD traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $294.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,886. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $227.53 and a one year high of $341.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $310.71 and its 200-day moving average is $309.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Cummins (CMI)

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Shares of CMI traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $319.27. 193,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,323. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.07 and its 200-day moving average is $349.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cummins has a 52 week low of $261.51 and a 52 week high of $387.90. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

