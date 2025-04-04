ICW Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,384,000 after buying an additional 337,031 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 8.2% during the third quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 37.8% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 81,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 22,454 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 336.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $150.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.22 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,195.20. The trade was a 6.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,297 shares of company stock worth $15,936,270. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.