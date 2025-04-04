Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.15 and traded as high as C$2.67. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$2.55, with a volume of 56,200 shares traded.

Imperial Metals Stock Down 5.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$418.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation is a Vancouver based mining company active in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. Our principal properties in British Columbia include the wholly owned Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines, a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine.

