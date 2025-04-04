Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,018,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Independent Bank worth $322,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INDB. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 364.9% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $44,819.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,495.48. This represents a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of INDB stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.68.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 52.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INDB

Independent Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.