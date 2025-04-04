Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSPFree Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,008,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.72% of Insperity worth $310,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 785,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,858,000 after acquiring an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 30,235 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $508,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,143,618.68. The trade was a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen H. Masterson acquired 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,491.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,479. This represents a 11.81 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NSP

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NSP opened at $87.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.07 and its 200-day moving average is $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.02. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.79 and a fifty-two week high of $109.80.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.59%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

