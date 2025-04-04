Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) Trading Down 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.62. 192,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 409,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Down 6.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Free Report) by 142.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,532 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

