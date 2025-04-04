Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.09.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $238.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Installed Building Products

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Trading Down 6.8 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 953.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBP opened at $164.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 2.05. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $159.77 and a 12 month high of $281.04.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Free Report

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.