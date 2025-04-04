Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.09.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $238.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Installed Building Products
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products Trading Down 6.8 %
NYSE IBP opened at $164.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 2.05. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $159.77 and a 12 month high of $281.04.
Installed Building Products Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Installed Building Products
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.