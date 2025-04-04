iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,723,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 809,967 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $87,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 920,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,860,000 after acquiring an additional 182,700 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,083,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWY opened at $53.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $69.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.31.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.