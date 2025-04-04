iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.69. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

