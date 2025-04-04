Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Issuer Direct

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Issuer Direct stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 1.07% of Issuer Direct at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

Featured Stories

