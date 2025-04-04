JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 30,892 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,550,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $83,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,676,000 after buying an additional 263,660 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,664,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,126 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,930,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,963,000 after purchasing an additional 62,908 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,997,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,995 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $204,169,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

BAM opened at $46.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.65. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

