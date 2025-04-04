JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 476,089 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,999,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476,089 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $78,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NULV. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,930,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,756,000 after purchasing an additional 34,028 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,087,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,000 after buying an additional 26,609 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 764,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,109,000 after buying an additional 99,604 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 392,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 342,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $39.33 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $43.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average is $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.93.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

