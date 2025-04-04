JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 476,089 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,999,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476,089 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $78,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NULV. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,930,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,756,000 after purchasing an additional 34,028 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,087,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,000 after buying an additional 26,609 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 764,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,109,000 after buying an additional 99,604 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 392,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 342,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares during the period.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $39.33 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $43.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average is $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.93.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.