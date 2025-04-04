JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 50,469 Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,485,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,469 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.60% of First Advantage worth $84,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FA. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on FA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on First Advantage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

First Advantage Price Performance

Shares of FA opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Advantage Co. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 489.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02.

First Advantage Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.