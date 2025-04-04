JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 851,586 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 128.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.23% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $91,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1,205.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.97. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $63.98.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

