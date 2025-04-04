JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 796,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.61% of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $83,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GVI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 839.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 26,454 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,496,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,612,000 after purchasing an additional 68,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000.

BATS:GVI opened at $106.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

